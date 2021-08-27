Bangladesh reports 102 virus deaths, 4,698 cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reports 102 more Covid deaths and 4,698 cases in 24 hours, according to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

Deaths from Covid, new cases and rate of infection have decreased from the previous day. The government reported 114 deaths and 4,966 cases on Wednesday.

A total of 34,111 samples were tested in 24 hours. The rate of detection is 13.77 per cent while it was 14.76 per cent.