Bangladesh reports 102 virus deaths, 4,698 cases in 24 hours

Prothom Alo
According to a press release of DGHS on Thursday, the death toll from Covid now stands at 25,729 while the total infections stand at 14,82,628.
A total of 8,314 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease, raising the total recovery to 13,97,885.
Some 37 people died in Dhaka division, 24 people in Chattogram, 13 in Sylhet division and the remaining in the other divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.