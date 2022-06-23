Bangladesh receives record $8.41b foreign loans in 11 months

In case of Sri Lanka, it is close to 50 per cent.
Economist and researcher Ahsan H. Mansur said, “The leap has been made by receiving more loans than expected from various donor countries and organizations, including the World Bank and the ADB, to offset the effects of the two-year epidemic.”
Before that, in the fiscal year 2019-20, Bangladesh received $7.38 billion foreign loan that was the history of the country till FY 21.
Foreign debt has been increasing in Bangladesh since the fiscal year 2017-18. In the same year, it jumped to $6.37 billion. Then in the fiscal year 2018-19 it stood at Tk 6.54 billion.