Bangladesh receives record $8.41b foreign loans in 11 months

Bangladesh received a record USD $8.41 billion in foreign loans in 11 months of current FY2021-22, the Economic Relations Division said on Thursday, reports UNB.

At current exchange rate the amount is equivalent to Tk 782.21 billion, the highest loan ever in a single fiscal year. The amount is 47 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year.

The ERD officials estimate that the foreign debt will exceed 9 billion by the end of the fiscal year on 30 June, 2022.

After the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, there is a lot of talk about Bangladesh’s foreign debt.