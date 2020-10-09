Bangladesh ranks 113 on CRII index

While the share of top quintile saw increase of 5.47 percentage points from 44.96 per cent to 50.43 per cent. The ratio of income share of top 10 per cent divided by income of bottom 10 percent has gone from 11.33 per cent in 1991 to 19.75 in 2016, an increase of 8.42 percentage points.

Since the pandemic, Bangladesh has stepped up by spending $11 million on bonus payments for frontline healthcare workers, most of which are women.

Both Myanmar and Bangladesh have added more than 20 million people to their social protection schemes.

The new global index has also showed catastrophic failure to tackle inequality left majority of world’s countries woefully unprepared for COVID-19.

Norway tops index, United States flails at 26, and South Sudan ranks last in the index.

Very low spending on public healthcare, weak social safety nets and poor labour rights meant the majority of the world’s countries were woefully ill-equipped to deal with COVID-19, reveals the analysis.

It also shows that only 26 out of 158 countries were spending a recommended 15 per cent of their budgets on health prior to the pandemic, and in 103 countries at least one in three workers lacked basic labor rights and protections, like sick pay, when the virus struck.