Bangladesh offers Chittagong Port for use by India: Know all about the crucial seaport

News9 Staff 3 May 2022

The port of Chittagong was known as Shetgang as early as the 4th century BC, and it received ships from the Middle East and China. (Photo credit: Facebook/Chittagong Port Authority)

New Delhi: S Jaishankar, Union External Affairs Minister, recently met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during which she emphasised the importance of connectivity between the two countries and offered her country’s main seaport, Chittagong Port, to India’s landlocked northeastern states like Assam and Tripura. Hasina added that enhanced connectivity was needed for mutual benefit and it will particularly benefit India’s northeastern region in using Bangladesh’s southeastern Chittagong port. According to Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister emphasised that both the countries need to increase connectivity further which would be possible with access to the port.

Chittagong Port is one of the oldest ports in the world. Almost 90 per cent of Bangladesh's exports and imports are now handled by the Chittagong Port. The Bangladesh Coast Guard is in charge of security in the port's vicinity.

Also Read – World Thalassemia Day 2022: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

