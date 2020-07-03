Bangladesh now 8th in global weekly increase in Covid-19 cases: WHO

Bangladesh on Friday ranked 8th in the global weekly increase in new coronavirus cases, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

The country ranked 8th with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, WHO Dashboard showed in its pandemic situation in countries, territories and areas.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is 9th as per WHO daily Covid-19 new infection reports among the countries.

The United States of America has come up to the first position again as 304,156 new cases were reported in seven days, while Latin American country Brazil ranked the 2nd with 260,122 new cases in a week.

South Asian country India ranked third with 131,536 new cases, South Africa ranked fourth with 47,537 new cases and Russian Federation ranked fifth with 47,171 new cases in a week.

WHO website shows Chile in sixth position with 25,477 new cases in one week while Saudi Arabia seventh with 26,958 new coronavirus cases in seven days.

Bangladesh on Friday reported 3,114 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours until Friday morning.

Country’s health authorities have so far reported 156,391 coronavirus cases and 1,968 deaths.