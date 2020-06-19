Bangladesh now 17th worst coronavirus-hit country

Bangladesh on Thursday went past Canada in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases to become the 17th worst-affected country in the world with 102,292 infections.

At a press briefing, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana said 3,803 more coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours till 2:30pm on Thursday, taking confirmed infections in the country to 102,292, reports UNB.

Besides, 38 patients succumbed to the disease during the period, raising the death toll to 1,343.

According to Worldometer, Canada’s count of corona cases stands at 99,853 as of 6pm Thursday which is 2,439 less than Bangladesh’s tally.

However, Bangladesh’s death rate is far better than that of Canada.

According to Worldometer, the virus has so far claimed the lives of 8,254 people in Canada while 1,343 in Bangladesh as of Thursday.

Bangladesh is now at the 17th position while Saudi Arabia at the 16th with 141,234 corona cases and 1,091deaths.

However, the spread of the virus dropped significantly in Saudi Arabia as the country did not register any fresh case and death on Wednesday and Thursday.

The US tops the list of worst-hit countries having more than 2,234,629 cases, followed by Brazil, Russia, India, the UK, Spain, Peru, Italy, Iran, Germany, Chile, Turkey, Pakistan, Mexica and France.

Meanwhile, the global cases of the novel coronavirus reached 8,468,941 while 451,979 people succumbed to the virus across the world until 6pm on Thursday amid the surge in fresh cases in Latin America.