Bangladesh may achieve 3.6pc GDP growth in FY2020-21: World Bank

The latest WB projection on Bangladesh’s GDP is higher than the earlier one of 3.4 per cent.

The WB report says that recoveries in Bangladesh face new headwinds from a recent rise in Covid-19 cases accompanied by long restrictions to contain the new virus surge.

“Mobility around places of work and retail has again dropped below pre-pandemic levels,” states the report.

The report also points out the poor performance of vaccine administration in Bangladesh with only a small fraction of people having been inoculated.