Bangladesh losing opportunity to grab US apparel market

The Covid-19 situation in the US has somewhat come under control following mass vaccinations. Many restrictions have been relaxed. People have increased shopping too. As a result, export of readymade garments has risen to the US from various countries.

The US still has been reporting more than 12,000 new cases of coronavirus with 300 to 400 deaths daily.

Buyers and brands in the US imported apparel products worth $21.26 billion (2,126 crore) from various countries in the first four months (January-April) of 2020. Imports rose by 8 per cent to $23.07 billion (2,307 crore) in same period of 2021.