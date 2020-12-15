Bangladesh lags behind in knowledge index

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation jointly released the global knowledge index on Wednesday. Compared to 2012, Bangladesh upgraded various factors by 0.9 points and got a total score of 35.9, but the global average number is much less than 46.7. In 2012, Bangladesh was ranked 112nd.

The list was made analysing 133 factors in seven sectors. The seven sectors are : pre-university education, technical and vocational education and training, higher education and research, development and innovation, information and communication technology, economics and general capacity. Two years ago, Bangladesh was also lagging behind in the innovation index in Asia. Singapore topped in the list. According to the Global Innovation Index, the least innovative countries are Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan.