Bangladesh, India sign 2 MoUs on extending corporation in IT, cyber security sectors

Bangladesh and India today inked two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) extending for five more years bilateral cooperation in the areas of information technology and cyber security.

The MoU on information technology and electronics focuses on strengthening cooperation in various areas, including e-governance, m-governance, e-public service delivery, research, development and innovation, developing start-ups, capacity building and sharing best practices.

The other MoU relates to exchange of information on cyber-attacks and cyber security incidents, cyber security technology cooperation, cyber security policies and human resource development in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of each country and on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefits.

The two MoUs were signed when Bangladesh’s visiting State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak met Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister for communications, electronics and information technology, at the latter’s office in New Delhi.

Muhammad Imran, high commissioner of Bangladesh to India, and K Rajaraman, telecom secretary of India, signed the MoUs in the presence of the two Ministers.

During the meeting, Palak highlighted the success of the Digital Bangladesh initiative which was the brainchild of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also shared with the Indian IT Minister four priority areas of Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy towards building a developed and tech-savvy Bangladesh. These include artificial intelligence, special robotics, microprocessor chip design and cyber security, the Bangladesh High Commission said in a release.

Vaishnaw appreciated Bangladesh’s “outstanding” achievements in ICT sector and said both the neighbouring countries can further bolster cooperation and collaboration in reaping mutual gains of emerging technologies and digital economy.

Palak is currently visiting New Delhi to attend a few sessions of the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship foreign policy conversation, as a panelist.