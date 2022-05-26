Bangladesh-India navy exercise begins at Mongla

The third edition of the bilateral exercise “Bongosagar” involving the navies of Bangladesh and India commenced at Mongla port on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).

The harbour phase of the exercise is scheduled from May 24-25, which will be followed by the sea phase in the Northern Bay of Bengal on May 26-27, the Indian Defence Ministry said.

The sea phase of the exercise would facilitate ships from both the navies to participate in intensive surface warfare drills, weapon firing drills, seamanship evolutions and coordinated air operations in a tactical scenario, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The harbour phase of the exercise includes professional and social interactions and friendly sporting fixtures, in addition to the tactical- level planning discussions on the conduct of the exercises at sea.

Bangladesh Navy is being represented in the exercise by BNS Abu Ubaidah and Ali Haider, both guided missile frigates while Indian Naval ships Kora, an indigenously-built guided missile corvette and Sumedha, an indigenously-built offshore patrol vessel are participating in the event, the ministry said.

Exercise “Bongosagar” is aimed at developing a high degree of interoperability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations between the two navies, it added.