Bangladesh has shown patience in violation of land and airspace by Myanmar: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today (October 30, 2022) told parliament that various unintended incidents including mortar shelling, violation of airspace have occurred inside Bangladesh due to ongoing conflict between Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army.

However, Bangladesh has so far shown patience in Myanmar’s provocative activities, the minister also said.

The foreign minister came up with the statement in reply to a query from ruling Awami League MP Momtaz Begum.

The foreign minister said that as a neighbouring country, Bangladesh is interested in peaceful coexistence with Myanmar.

“For this reason, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to resolve the ongoing problems through diplomatic initiatives in view of the behavior of Myanmar,” he said.

The minister also said, “As part of the diplomatic initiative, we have strongly protested by summoning the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka four times, organized briefing for ambassadors of ASEAN countries in Dhaka. The Chinese ambassador was separately briefed and the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon has informed the Myanmar government about the Bangladesh’s deep concern over the prevailing border situation.”

In response to a question from Jatiya Party’s Rustom Ali Farazi, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, Bangladesh is not a drug producing country but is under the grip of drug problem due to geographical reasons.

“Illegal drugs enter our country from neighboring countries.”

He said after preparing the list of godfathers and syndicates involved in drug business, actions have been taken against them.

The home minister said that in 2021, 93,190 cases were filed and 1.22 lakh illegal drug dealers were arrested and brought them under the law.

The minister said that till August 2022, 66,554 cases have been filed and 83,123 illegal drug dealers have been arrested and brought under the law.

The question-answer session of today’s parliament sitting was tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.