Bangladesh has a lesson to learn from Sri Lanka: Binayak Sen

The foundation of Bangladesh’s economy is heavier than the tourism-dependent economy of Sri Lanka as it is driven by garment exports, remittance and agriculture, economist Binayak Sen said today.

“One of the reasons for Sri Lanka’s crisis is that they are a tourism-dependent economy and the country’s tourism sector is largely affected by the pandemic,” he added.

“For that, they fall into a macroeconomic crisis,’ said Sen, director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

However, there are other factors of the slump in Sri Lanka’s economy, he added.

He was speaking at an event titled “The Covid-19 Pandemic and the Hospitality and Tourism Sector in Bangladesh” organised by the BIDS at its conference room in Dhaka.

The current situation in Sri Lanka proves that there are chances that if the tourism sector gets damaged, the entire economy could be affected.

So, Bangladesh has a lesson to learn from the situation in Sri Lanka, he said.