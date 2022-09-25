Bangladesh grew from a boat to cruise under PM Hasina’s leadership: Chinese ambassador

Planning Minister MA Mannan has sought stronger Chinese support for Rohingya repatriation which has been stuck for more than five years.

He made this comment at the 73rd founding anniversary of China at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal this (September 24, 2022) evening.

Bangladesh believes in the policy of friendship with all and supports the One China principle, said the minister.

He thanked the government of China for supporting Bangladesh in the development projects and Covid vaccines while seeking more investments.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said China and Bangladesh are amicable neighbours and indispensable strategic partners.

To take back the Bangladeshi students stranded during the pandemic, China has restarted visa issuance, and will charter six flights designated for them, the first of which will take off the day after tomorrow, the ambassador said.

Led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has grown from a boat to a cruise, forging ahead despite headwinds and currents, he added.

Jiming said guided by Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, China will keep devoted to joint development with Bangladesh and the world at large.

“It is to my deep belief that, under the capable leadership of our respective state leaders, the friendly bond between Bangladesh and China will remain close and strong, for long and forever,” he also said.