Bangladesh forex reserves hit record high amid virus crisis.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves has touched a new record of US$34.23 billion amid coronavirus crisis.
The inflow of remittance and aid of the development partners added to raise the foreign exchange reserve to US$34.23 billion on Wednesday, a senior official of the Bangladesh Bank told BSS today.
Earlier, the previous highest reserves amounting $33.68 billion were recorded on 5 September in 2017.
The official said remittance is the key driver to raise the reserve to the highest point.
In the 11 months of the current fiscal year, inbound remittance registered 8.72 per cent growth to $16.36 billion, thanks to the 2 per cent incentive scheme of the government.