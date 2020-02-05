Bangladesh exports fall by 1.70% in January

File photo of containers in Chittagong port Dhaka Tribune

The country’s export earnings in the past seven months also saw a 5.21% drop

Bangladesh’s exports earnings returned in the negative territory once again in January, dropping to 3.62%, after seeing a 2.89% gain in December last year.

According to Export Promotion Bureau data released on Tuesday, the country earned $3.62 billion in January, a 1.70% fall.

The export earning in January, 2019 was $3.68 billion.

In last December, export earnings had risen by 2.89% to $3.52 billion, breaking the negative growth for the fourth consecutive months.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s export earnings during the current fiscal year’s July-January period was $22.92 billion — a 5.21% negative growth.

During the same period in the last fiscal year, the country had earned $24.18 billion.

The apparel sector, which accounts for 84.21% of total exports, also witnessed a 5.71% decline — to $19.06 billion — in the past seven month.

Apparels had earned $20.22 billion during the same period last year.

As per the latest data, knitwear products earned $9.62 billion, registering a 5.13% drop. The amount was $10.14 billion in the same period last year.

Woven goods fetched $9.44 billion, posting a 6.29% fall against last year’s $10.07 billion earned during the July-January period last year.