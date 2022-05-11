Bangladesh economy grows 7.25% in FY22: BBS

Star Business Report
Tue May 10, 2022 02:56 PM Last update on: Tue May 10, 2022 06:15 PM
Bangladesh Economy Growth

Bangladesh’s economy has grown 7.25 per cent in the outgoing fiscal year of 2021-22, powered by an expansion of manufacturing activities, according to the provisional data of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The economy began rebounding following the reopening from the on and off lockdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the highest ever growth of the economy since 2018-19 fiscal year when the gross domestic product (GDP)—a measure of the size of an economy— increased 7.88 per cent, according to the BBS data.

Bangladesh economy grew only 3.45 per cent in the fiscal year 2019-20, lowest since 2000, according to World Bank data.

With the latest growth, size of Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $465 billion in 2021-22 fiscal year from $416 billion the previous year.

