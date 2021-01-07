Bangladesh drop below Afghanistan to 10th in ICC Test rankings

Afghanistan have overtaken Bangladesh after the latest updates in the Test rankings by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Bangladesh became the lowest-ranked team after falling to 10th in the standings with a rating of 55. Afghanistan are ninth with 57 points. While Bangladesh’s accumulated rating points of 55 came in 17 matches, Afghanistan have played in only three matches during the same period.

Afghanistan beat the Tigers by a massive margin of 224 runs in the one-off Test at Chattogram in September 2019 before they also defeated Ireland away from home by seven wickets in Dublin in March last year.

Meanwhile New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 186 in their second innings to seal a 176-run win to scale the Test rankings summit for the very first time in their history.