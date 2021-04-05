‘Bangladesh democratic situation declining’

The democratic situation in Bangladesh is declining as the country’s position in the liberal democracy index and electoral democracy index are weakening, Sweden-based research organisation Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) in a report indicated.

V-Dem Institute of Gothenburg University has been measuring democracy around the world for the last five years.

The title of this year’s report is ‘State of the World: Autocratization Turns Viral’. The report was published on 11 March 2021.

According to the report, Bangladesh ranks 154th out of 179 countries in liberal democracy index. Bangladesh scores 0.1, which is less by 0.019 than the last year.

Bangladesh dropped in the electoral democracy index and ranks 138th by scoring 0.27. The score falls by 0.031.