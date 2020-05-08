Bangladesh Bank disinterested in depositors

Managing director of Jamuna Bank, Mirza Ilyas Uddin said, “We have extended a provision to our depositors allowing for a three-month delay on deposits. They will not be charged any fine for this nor will their interest be cut. The bank has around Tk 70 billion deposited in 30,000 DPS accounts.

Dhaka Bank has 120,000 DPS accounts. Its managing director Emranul Huq said that the depositors have been given a three-month fine-free extension for making their deposits. This has also lowered pressure on the bank’s branches.

Islami Bank has around Tk 120 billion deposited in 1.7 million DPS accounts. It has already provided its depositors with a three-month extension on their deposits. The bank’s deputy managing director Abu Reza Md Yahya said, “We had already extended this provision so we didn’t have to take any new decision in this regard.”

Dutch-Bangla Bank’s managing director Abul Kasem Mohammed Shireen said, “We have less DPS scheme clients and deposits. But if necessary, we will extend such provisions to them.”

Most of the DPS scheme clients are of the middle and lower middle class. They pay monthly deposits ranging from Tk 500 to Tk 100,000. They can eventually withdraw these saving with good interest. The income of many of these persons has decreased or even come to a halt because of coronavirus.

Spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, Sirajul Islam, told Bangladesh Bank, “The banks can take these decisions themselves. If necessary, the central bank will take a decision in this regard.”

In the meantime, depositors are not getting their money back from several financial institutions including People’s Leasing, BIFC, International Leasing, FAS Finance and others. The central bank has taken no measures regarding these institutions. Many depositors have contacted this correspondent, asking for government initiative to recover their money.