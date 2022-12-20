Bangladesh 2022: People of the Year – Who is your pick?

My picks (also, testing out the new article feature on Facebook)

So, inspired by Shafiqul Alam’s post, here is my personal selection of People of 2022 in Bangladesh. List is ordered , according to my own (very subjective) judgement about the impact of the candidates.

1. Shekh Mohammad Salim, Hasinur Rahman, and DGFI whistleblowers: Obviously my top pick. These were the people who came forward, armed with their jaw-dropping courage, and helped a group of investigative journalists to expose the secret military prison, Aynaghar (House of Mirrors).

2. Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir: For engineering the massive come back of BNP as the main (and only viable) opposition party.

3. Sheikh Hasina: For completing the Padma Bridge, notwithstanding the controversy and allegations of corruption, and hosting the relentless comedy show that is her government.

4. Bangladesh women’s national football team: Also known as the Bengal Tigresses, for clinching the SAFF Women’s Championship.

5. AK Abdul Momen: The Bangladeshi foreign minister was in charge of dealing with an increasingly sceptical West, and has been trying to keep the sinking boat (pun intended) afloat.