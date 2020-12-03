Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Khulna hope to rope in Mashrafe

Gemcon Khulna expressed their interest to rope in former ODI national team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza for the remaining part of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, team manager Nafis Iqbal said Thursday.

Mashrafe played his last competitive game in March this year. He, like many other cricketers, was out of action since the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Mashrafe was also absent when many cricketers joined the individual training programme and took part in the President’s Cup, a 50-over competition.

Citing concern over fitness, Mashrafe had opted to stay out of the players draft for Bangabandhu T20 Cup as well. But he has started training recently, reports UNB.