Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Chattogram cement top spot

Gazi Group Chattogram beat Gemcon Khulna in a dramatic way by three wickets on Tuesday to cement the top place in the points table of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020, reports UNB.

Chattogram needed to score nine runs in the last over bowled by Al Amin Hossain. Mustafizur Rahman and Shamsur Rahman were at the crease to complete the task.

Mustafizur failed to score from the first ball but hit the second one for a four. There were two singles and one leg-bye in the next three balls. Chattogram needed two runs out of the last ball of the match. Shamsur smashed Al Amin for six to seal the game by three wickets.

Shamsur remained unbeaten at 45 off 30 balls with five fours and one six while Mustafizur was also unbeaten at five off four balls.