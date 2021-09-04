Awami League becomes politically ‘bankrupt’: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the ruling Awami League (AL) has become a politically bankrupt party as it holds nothing to offer the people. That’s why the party leaders are leading propaganda against the grave of Ziaur Rahman.

He said AL leaders are creating issues over Ziaur Rahman, his involvement in the 1971 Liberation War and his grave because they have nothing to do with politics and serving the people. Actually the mass vaccination issue should be their greatest priority because Covid-19 vaccine is a necessity to save human life.

“How much doses have you collected yet?” Fakhrul asked the question to the government.