Awami League becomes politically ‘bankrupt’: Mirza Fakhrul

In his speech, the BNP secretary general recommended that the incumbent health minister should be appointed as ‘astrology minister’ as the person under question has been promising about more vaccine doses to arrive in the country. “But what is the reality? So far, less than 4 per cent of the population is vaccinated. The government is responsible for the shortage of vaccine doses. Bangladesh received only seven million AstraZeneca doses despite had paid in advance for 30 million doses. The government allowed this just to facilitate corruption of a particular person,” Fakhrul alleged.
He slammed the cabinet members for defending killing by India’s Border Security Force along the Bangladesh-India border. This is an authoritarian statement that people are shot dead while smuggling cattle. But which civilization and country in the current world allows shooting criminals at first? A criminal must be interrogated and tried accordingly. The legal process determines punishment of the accused. But shoot at sight while trespassing border happens only in Bangladesh. Our government is too weak and submissive to external power and that’s why it cannot protest against the border killing.
Due to weak diplomacy, Fakhrul continued, Bangladesh could not repatriate a single Rohingya to Myanmar. The country’s diplomatic approaches failed to attract international attention.
He said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, now on bail, instructs party men to remain brave and strong with morale because she believes in people’s victory.
Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury addressed the meeting as the special guest.
Jatiya Party (Zafar) acting secretary general Ahsan Habib, BNP organising secretary for Dhaka division Fazlul Haque, Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman, among others, also spoke. Former minister Mostafa Jamal Haider chaired the meeting.