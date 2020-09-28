Attorney general Mahbubey Alam’s namaj-e-janaza held

The namaj-e-janaza of attorney general Mahbubey Alam was held on the Supreme Court premises on Monday morning.

His body was taken there around 11:00am and the namaj-e-janaza was held at 11:30am, reports UNB.

Law minister Anisul Huq, chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, Dhaka University vice-chancellor professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, and Dhaka metropolitan police commissioner Shafiqul Islam among others attended the janaza.