Asian markets rise on US stimulus hope, China growth falls short

Analysts said, however, that expectations are high that even if nothing is agreed before the vote, lawmakers will eventually pass a new rescue bill.

“It seems that the market is optimistic that indeed stimulus will follow whether that is tax cuts under a Trump presidency or spending under a (Joe) Biden presidency,” Ben Emons, at Medley Global Advisors, told Bloomberg TV.

Tokyo, Sydney and Taipei all rose more than one per cent while Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were also well up.

Hong Kong gained 0.9 per cent and Shanghai put on 0.3 per cent but the gains shallowed after China released figures showing the world’s number two economy expanded at a slower rate than expected in July-September.

The 4.9 per cent rate was short of the 5.2 per cent tipped by analysts in an AFP poll, though it was a big improvement on the previous quarter, helped by a big increase in retail sales that suggests consumers are growing more confident as the virus subsides in China.

Officials also cautioned of uncertainty ahead as “the international environment is still complicated”.

Still, observers said the sales data bodes well for fourth-quarter growth.