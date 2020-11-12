Asian markets mostly down as vaccine hope offset by virus surge

Asian markets struggled Thursday as a week-long rally sputters, with sentiment split between vaccine hopes and Joe Biden’s election win on one side and fears over a surge in virus cases that threatens any economic recovery.

The mood across trading floors has been joyous for much of the week after the former vice president toppled Donald Trump and US pharma giant Pfizer said its vaccine candidate had proved to be 90 per cent effective.

Hopes that a treatment for the killer disease will be rolled out as soon as this year put a rocket under stocks such as airlines that have been battered for most of the year.