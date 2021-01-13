Asia markets mostly up on stimulus hope but traders still on edge

Equities mostly rose as investors struggled for traction in Asia on Wednesday following a tepid lead from Wall Street, with hopes for another vast US virus relief package offset by political upheaval in Washington and surging virus cases.

Risk sentiment was given a vital boost Tuesday when several top Federal Reserve officials played down the chances the central bank will begin winding down its bond-buying easy-money policy anytime soon, despite expectations of higher inflation caused by a new stimulus.

Democrats are pushing ahead with impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting last week’s storming of the Capitol Building, though there are concerns of further unrest leading up to Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration. Trump warned of “tremendous anger” across the country.