Asia markets lifted by fresh vaccine hope

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei, Mumbai, Manila and Jakarta were all in positive territory but Shanghai and Seoul edged down.

“We might be transitioning from a defensive bull market to a more cyclically offensive one but more clarity is required in terms of when social mobility will normalise,” said Chris Iggo at AXA Investment Managers.

“That isn’t clear yet. The euphoria created by the presidential election result and the vaccine announcement will give way to a more sober analysis of how long and smooth the road to recovery will be.”

‘Long dark winter’

Firms that have been battered by the virus were enjoying a healthy run-up.

Cathay Pacific surged more than seven percent in Hong Kong and Australia’s Qantas piled on more than one percent, while Air China and Singapore Airlines each jumped more than four percent.

And Axi strategist Stephen Innes offered a positive assessment for the outlook, saying: “The market is mega bullish on every time horizon beyond a few days as the roaring 2020’s trade is coming soon.”

However, investors are growing increasingly worried about the immediate situation, with the US reporting more than 100,000 new infections each day for almost two weeks, while several cities including New York have reimposed containment measures.

And with Europe also struggling with a second wave, there is a fear that the already shaky world economic recovery will be knocked off course.

“The fact remains that for all the optimism over multiple vaccine candidates, none of them will be available to offset the problems currently being faced right now, as we head into a long dark winter,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Hopes for a US stimulus remain slim. Biden on Monday called for Congress to “come together and pass a Covid relief package like the Heroes Act” that helped the economy weather the initial phase of the outbreak.