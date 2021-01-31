Ashraful pins hope on domestic performance

Even at 36, former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful is harbouring dreams of staging a comeback to the national team, reports news agency UNB.

He last played a Test match for the country in April 2013.

At a recent edition of ‘Light & Lens’ programme, hosted by the news agency UNB, the right-handed batsman said he would fight against all odds to make a comeback to the longer version of international cricket. “I am looking forward to having a great domestic season once it starts so that I can draw the attention of the national selectors.”

After serving a five-year ban for his involvement in match-fixing during Bangladesh Premier League in 2012, Ashraful is yet to find a place in the national side. Though he got a chance to play in the 2020 Bangabandhu T20 Cup, his dismal performance disappointed his team, Minister Group Rajshahi.