Arrest warrant issued against Ishraque, Rizvi in arson cases

Two separate courts today issued arrest warrants against BNP leaders Ishraque Hossain and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in two separate cases.

A Dhaka court today issued an arrest warrant against BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed in a case filed over torching a garbage truck in Tejgaon area in December, 2012.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka court issued the arrest warrant against BNP leader and former mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation, Ishraque Hossain in an arson case filed with Motijheel Police Station in November 2020.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Ishraque Hossain submitted a time petition explaining why he was absent.

In the petition, his lawyer Mohiuddin said his client was injured after he was attacked allegedly by Chhatra League activists near Jagannath University (JnU) while distributing leaflets yesterday afternoon.

He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka’s Badda.

Meanwhile, a copy of the arrest warrant was sent to Motijheel Police Station for the next course of action, court sources said.

Before issuing the arrest order, the magistrate cancelled Ishraque Hossain’s bail in the case.

Ishraque was arrested on April 6 this year in the same case while distributing leaflets protesting the price hike of essentials. He was released on bail on April 12.

The prosecution alleged that a group of leaders led by Ishraque gathered in front of Bangladesh Bank Colony inetending to carry out subversive activities in the city’s Motijheel area on November 12, 2020.

Later a case was filed under the Special Powers Act-1974 against Ishraque and 31 others with Motijheel Police Station.

Following the case, Ishraque Hossain surrendered before the High Court on December 20, 2020 seeking anticipatory bail.

After the hearing, the HC granted him bail till January 5 last year. The HC also directed him to surrender before the lower court before expiry of the period.

Showing respect towards the court order, Ishraque surrendered before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court of Dhaka on January 4 last year seeking bail in the case.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh then granted him bail and fixed August 18 last year for full hearing on the issue.

But Isharaque Hossain remained absent from the court during the hearing on the bail petition. The court then cancelled his bail and directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court of Dhaka to issue arrest warrant against him.

After receiving the court order, Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib on January 2 this year issued arrest warrant against him.