Another massive fall for stocks

The Dhaka stocks witnessed another massive fall today due to confidence crisis among the investors because of a recent disagreement between the stock market and banking regulators.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), nosedived 78 points, or 1.41 per cent, to 6,773.

It was the fifth consecutive day of fall for the index.

A day ago, the index dropped 65 points.

Recently, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Bank could not come to an agreement on issues related to the capital market.

A top official of the BSEC told The Daily Star that a meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday between the two regulators to remove all the confusions and disagreements.

At the DSE today, 66 stocks advanced, 291 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

Sena Kalyan Insurance continued to top the gainers’ list that rose 9.78 per cent followed by Acme Pesticides, Emerald Oil, Aziz Pipes and Alltex Industries.

LR Global Mutual Fund One shed mostly that dropped 9.87 per cent followed by Shyampur Sugar Mills, National Tea, KDS Accessories and The Peninsula Chittagong.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 91 crore followed by One Bank, IFIC Bank, Paramount Textile, and First Security Islami Bank.

Turnover at the premier bourse hit Tk 836 crore, down from Tk 849 crore a day earlier.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged down today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, slid 201 points, or 1.09 per cent, to 19,838.

Among 266 stocks traded, 53 rose, 192 fell and 21 remained the same.