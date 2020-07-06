Andrew Kishore passes away

New Age

Tanzil Rahaman | Jul 06,2020

A New Age file photo of Andrew Kishore

Preeminent singer, playback king and eight-time National Film Award winner Andrew Kishore died on Monday evening at about 7:00pm at a clinic in Rajshahi.

He was 64.

His close associate Momen Biswas confirmed the death of the legendary singer to New Age.

He also added that Andrew Kishore passed away within hours after he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the clinic run by his sister-in-law Patrick Bipul Biswas.

The singer had been suffering from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, along with kidney and hormone-related complications.

Kishore’s brother-in-law Patrick Bipul had earlier said that his condition worsened on Sunday.

He was receiving treatment under my supervision. We shifted him to the ICU of our hospital and he is now put on life support, Bipul, a cancer specialist, said earlier.

Momen Biswas said that after returning from Singapore on June 11 on a special flight, the musician spent a week at his Mirpur residence and then he decided to go to Rajshahi. He took treatment in Singapore for nine months.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter and a son. His two children are studying in Australia.

His body would be preserved till the return of his son Soptok and daughter Songya fr5om abroad. Both would return for his funeral. He will be buried at Rajshahi Christian Graveyard.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave Andrew Kishore TK 10 lakh financial assistance and also asked the Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore to extend full support for the treatment of the legendary playback singer.

Besides, he sold his flat in Rajshahi during his fight against cancer that began since September, 2019. Fans and well-wishers also raised money for Andrew Kishore by opening a Go Fund Me account and organised charity concerts in the UK and the United States.

Andrew Kishore was born in Rajshahi on November 4 in 1955. He studied at the University of Rajshahi.

He started taking music lessons at a young age under Abdul Aziz Bachchu in Rajshahi.

He came to Dhaka in 1977 and participated in a talent hunt initiated by the then director of Transcription Service of Bangladesh Betar, Shahidul Islam.

Later AHM Rafique introduced Andrew Kishore to popular music composer Alam Khan, who was instrumental in initiating the talented singer to the film industry.

Kishore made his debut as playback singer in 1977 with the film ‘Mail Train’, where he lent his voice to the song ‘Ochinpurer raajkumari nei jey taar keu’, composed by Alam Khan. His second film was Badal Khan-directed Emiler Goenda Bahini where he rendered the song ‘Dhum dharakka’.

Andrew Kishore’s first hit playback ‘Ek chor jay choley’, composed by Alam Khan, was featured in AJ Mintu-directed film Protikkha.

Kishore won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer eight times for the films Boro Bhalo Lok Chhilo (1982), Surrender (1987), Khatipuran (1989), Padma Meghna Jamuna (1991), Kabul (1996), Aaj Gaye Holud (2000), Saajghor (2007) and Ki Jadu Karila (2008).

The songs that made him a household name includes ‘Jibaner galpa baki achhey alpa’, ‘Haire manush rangin phanush’, ‘Daak diyachhen dayal amare’, ‘Amar sara deha kheyo go mati’, ‘Amar buker maddhikhane’, ‘Tumi jehaney ami shekhaney’, ‘Shobai toh bhalobasha chay’, ‘Beder meye jotsna amay katha diyechhey’, ‘Tumi amar jiban ami tomar jiban’, ‘Bhalo achhi bhalo theko’, ‘Bhengechhey pinjar melechhey dana’, ‘Tumi amar kato chena’.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid expressed deep shock at the death of the country’s legendary singer.

President Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and extended their condolences at the death of Andrew Kishore, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reports.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Members of the cabinet also expressed condolences at the death of the singer.