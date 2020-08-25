Anderson maiden pacer to reach 600 wicket milestone

England’s James Anderson became the first seam bowler to reach 600 test wickets, reaching the milestone in a gloomy last session of a rain-hit final day of the third test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Anderson had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali caught at slip by Joe Root with a ball that zipped off the pitch with a little more bounce to catch the edge and leave the tourists on 109 for three in a game that seems destined for a draw.