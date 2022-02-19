AL leaders foil CPB programme for ‘criticising prime minister’

CPB Sherpur district unit’s general secretary Abu Ahmed Khan, member Sultan Ahmed and some others were present at the programme. The speakers criticised the government about the price hike and other issues.
The video footage showed that AL, Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders intervened at one point of the CPB’s programme and hurled abuse at them. They were alleging that the CPB leaders demeaned and defamed the prime minister Sheikh Hasina in their speeches. Upazila AL general secretary freedom fighter Shamsul Alam, upazila Jubo League’s general secretary Md Shah Alam and Chhatra League leader Sajib claimed that the CPB leaders were delivering anti-state speeches.
The CPB’s district unit secretary Abu Ahmed Khan Babul was seen trying to pacify the ruling party leaders. He told the AL leaders that the speakers did not utter anything about the prime minister, they criticised the government for price hike.
The human chain programme was foiled at one point and CPB leaders left the place.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the incident, Abu Ahmed Khan reiterated that they only criticised the government for price hike and did not mention anything about the prime minister.
He denounced the ruling party men for obstructing them to hold their rally.
AL leader Shamsul Alam and Jubo League leader Shah Alam told Prothom Alo that only 7-8 CPB men were holding the programme blocking the main road without any prior permission from the administration. Their programme created traffic jam in the area.
The ruling party leaders said they protested as the CPB leaders were also delivering disparaging statements about the PM.