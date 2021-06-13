AL leaders display firearms in Pabna public works office

Prothom Alo
It was 12.12pm, 6 June when Faruk Hossain, science and technology affairs secretary of Pabna Sadar upazila Awami League, entered the public works office in Pabna with his men. Municipal Awami League’s organising secretary, AR Khan, was carrying a shotgun behind him. Member of district Jubo League’s convening committee, Sheikh Lalu was behind AR Khan. He too was carrying a shotgun.
CCTV footage of this went viral on Facebook and sparked massive criticism in the district. Some of the contractors allege that those Awami League leaders displayed arms with an intention to get advantage in securing contracts and intimidate others.
However, accused AR Khan has denied the allegations. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I was going to a brick kiln for business related reasons and was carrying a legal weapon with me for security purposes. I stopped on the way to talk with the executive engineer at the public works office. But we had to return as he was not there. We did not have any intention to intimidate anyone. However, we made a mistake.” He also claimed that some of the contractors are trying to turn the incident in another direction.
Sadar upazila Awami League’s science and technology affairs secretary Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo, “I am not the contractor of any project under the public works office. I only went there with two of our party leaders. But we should not have gone there that way.”
Police superintendent of Pabna, Muhibul Islam said, “We are investigating the matter. It is being investigated whether the conditions of the Arms Act have been violated or not.”
However, seeking anonymity some contractors of the public works office said some leaders of Awami League have been trying to exert influence in the public works department for quite a while now. They displayed arms in the public works office only to show their power.
Mizanur Rahman, deputy assistant engineer of the public works office, said that the contractors entered his room. They were looking for the executive engineer. However, none of them misbehaved with him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Anwarul Azim, executive engineer of the public works department’s Pabna office, said, “I was not at the office at that time. Nobody has threatened me physically or over the phone. Therefore, we did not file any complaint over this issue.”
Abdul Ahad, office secretary of district Awami League said, “I have talked to those leaders on behalf of the party over this issue. They were carrying licenced arms only for security purposes. We have also talked with the public works department regarding this issue. They do not have any complaints against those leaders. An anti-Awami League quarter among the contractors is trying to take advantage of this incident.
Kabir Mahmud, deputy commissioner of Pabna said, “I have heard of the incident. The law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter. We will take legal action according to their recommendations.”