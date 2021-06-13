AL leaders display firearms in Pabna public works office

However, accused AR Khan has denied the allegations. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I was going to a brick kiln for business related reasons and was carrying a legal weapon with me for security purposes. I stopped on the way to talk with the executive engineer at the public works office. But we had to return as he was not there. We did not have any intention to intimidate anyone. However, we made a mistake.” He also claimed that some of the contractors are trying to turn the incident in another direction.

Sadar upazila Awami League’s science and technology affairs secretary Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo, “I am not the contractor of any project under the public works office. I only went there with two of our party leaders. But we should not have gone there that way.”