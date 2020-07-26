‘AL leader Shahjahan’s daughter tried to fly with ‘fake COVID-19 certificate’’

The daughter of ruling Awami League leader Shahjahan Khan has been turned away from Dhaka airport allegedly for possessing a fake coronavirus negative certificate.

The AL leader’s daughter, Oaishe Khan, was supposed to leave for London by a Bangladesh Biman flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday morning, according to airport officials.

Scrutinising details of the passenger’s certificate, it was found that she was actually COVID-19 positive, but she had a copy of a negative report, said a source at the airport.

Asked about the incident, AL presidium member Shahjahan Khan told Prothom Alo that his daughter studies in London.

“In order to return to London, my daughter submitted her samples to Mohakhali’s Dhaka North City Corporation Isolation Centre on 24 July. She received a text from there yesterday that she was COVID-19 negative. And then, my nephew collected her certificate,” he said.