AL leader behind rawhide price syndicate, alleges Rizvi

The BNP has blamed an ‘influential syndicate’ run by a ruling Awami League (AL) leader for the drop in prices of rawhide and skin of animals slaughtered on Eid-ul-Azha.

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also alleges that ‘syndicate’ is smuggling rawhide to India, reports bdnews24.com.

“A syndicate is working for the last few years to create a crisis over rawhide sales on the excuse of low prices in the global market,” the opposition party leader told the media in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“The ringleader of the syndicate is an Awami League leader. He allowed the traders to create the crisis and the government has not attempted to thwart them,” he alleged.

About half of the cattle slaughtered in a year in Bangladesh are sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.

Wholesalers buy the rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals from seasonal traders and sell these to tanners.