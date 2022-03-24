AL indulges in corruption even over Swadhinata Award: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League indulges in corruption even over the Swadhinata Award (independence award).

The BNP leader made the allegation at a discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday.

The BNP’s treatment and service committee formed to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence organised it.

Mirza Fakhrul said the former president Ziaur Rahman introduced the independence award, but Awami League has polluted this award.

Relatives of minister and the prime minister have been given awards this year, the BNP secretary has mentioned.

He said, “They have awarded someone named Amir Hamza and cancelled the award later. Who are those who got the independence awards? Most of them are relatives of ministers and the prime minister.”

Mirza Fakhrul said Awami League is telling the people the story of development through propaganda. The prices of essentials have risen to such an extent that people are struggling to survive, he added.

BNP secretary general said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader always dreams of BNP.

He said this proves BNP not only exists but also survives strongly.

Falkhrul said Awami League destroyed the democracy.

He also said they are harassing some 3.5 million BNP leaders and activists by filing false cases. They have carried out 600 enforced disappearances.

There is no alternative to ousting Awami League in restoring democracy, Fakhrul stated.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said Awami League destroyed the election system by cancelling the caretaker government system.

