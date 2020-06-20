AL ex-MP Bodi infected with coronavirus

Former ruling Awami League’s member of parliament Abdur Rahman Bodi from Cox’s Bazar-4 constituency has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
His sample was tested positive at Cox’s Bazar Medical College lab on Friday, said press secretary Helal Uddin of Bodi’s wife AL MP Shahin Akhter.
Bodi has been taken to Dhaka.
As they both have symptoms of coronavirus, their samples were tested today, said Helal Uddin.
Shahin Akhter is now undergoing treatment at Cox’s Bazar Union Hospital.
Bangladesh on Friday recorded 45 deaths from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,388.
The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients also surged to 105,537 as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 3,243 new cases across the country during the same period.