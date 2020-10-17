AL candidate wins Dhaka-5 by-election, voter turnout 10.43pc

Awami League candidate Md Kazi Monirul Islam was unofficially elected in Dhaka-5 by-polls held with the use of EVMs amid the low turnout of the voters on Saturday, reports UNB.

Kazi Monirul Islam won the election beating his nearest rival BNP contender Salauddin Ahmed by a huge margin of 42,716 votes.

Monirul secured 45,642 votes, while Salauddin bagged only 2,926 votes, according to the unofficial result announced by returning officer GM Shahtab Uddin.

Mir Abdus Sabir of Jatiya Party obtained 413 votes, Md Arifur Rahman of NPP got 111 votes, and Md Ansar Hossain Sikdar of Bangladesh Congress secured 49 votes in the by-polls.