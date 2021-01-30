AL-backed candidates win all 5 municipalities in Tangail

Awami League backed candidates won all the five municipalities in Tangail in yesterday’s election.

AL-nominated candidate Sirajul Haque Khan Alamgir won the centenary old Tangail municipality election. He bagged 66,617 votes while his rival BNP-backed candidate Mahmudul Haque Shanu bagged 22,900 votes.

AL-candidate and incumbent mayor Masudul Haque Masud was re-elected as the mayor of Bhunapur municipality election defeating his rival BNP candidate Jahangir Hossain.

Salma Akhter was elected as the mayor of Mirzapur municipality election with the AL ticket. She got 12,478 votes while her rival BNP candidate got 2,924 votes.

In Sokhipur municipality, incumbent mayor Abu Hanif Azad was elected for the second time defeating his rival candidate by 265 votes.