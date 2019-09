Bangladesh have conceded a 25-run defeat to Afghanistan in the third T20 of the tri-nation series after losing a one-off Test match, reports bdnews24.com.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s 4-wicket haul helped the Afghans bundle the hosts out in the penultimate ball of the chase of 165 at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.