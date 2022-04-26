Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Accused Ashish denied bail again

A Dhaka tribunal today again rejected the bail petition of Ashish Roy Chowdhury, the prime accused in a case filed over the murder of popular film actor Sohel Chowdhury in December, 1998.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 of Dhaka passed the order after his lawyer Kazi Nazibullah moved a petition, seeking bail in the case.

On April 17, the same tribunal rejected his bail petition after his lawyer moved his bail petition. That day, he was shown arrested in the case after he was produced before it.

Meantime, the tribunal directed Md Farid Uddin, a former inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station who received the case docket (CD), to appear before it on May 12, the next scheduled date.

On April 5, Rab arrested Ashish Roy from his Gulshan residence and seized 17 bottles of foreign liquor from there.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some miscreants at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at the city’s Banani Road-17.

Among the accused, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, now in jail, was produced before the court during today’s hearing while Adnan Siddiqui and Faruque Abbasi are now on bail.

The five others, including businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai and owner of Trumps Club Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam, were shown “fugitives” in the case.

The rest three fugitives are Sanzidul Islam Imon, businessman Selim Khan and Harunur Rashid alias Leather Liton.