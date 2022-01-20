ACC presses charges against Regent’s Shahed for amassing Tk 1.69 crore illegally

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today pressed charges against Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed in a case filed over amassing of Tk 1.69 crore illegally and failure to submit a wealth statement.

Farid Ahmed Patwary, ACC deputy director and also investigating officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court, showing 23 people as prosecution witnesses.

Earlier on November 5, 2020, the ACC had sent a notice, asking Shahed to submit statements of all immovable and movable wealth owned by him within 21 working days.

Later, Shahed applied for an extension and the commission extended the deadline by 15 working days but he again failed to submit the wealth statement.

Later, on March 1 last year, the ACC filed a case against Shahed, which ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary was tasked to investigate.