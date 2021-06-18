Abu Taw Haa was ‘in hiding’ for personal reasons: DB

Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa Muhammad Adnan, his two companions, and driver of the car they were in were “in hiding” in Gaibandha, detectives in Rangpur said today.

Detective Branch of Police Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Abu Maruf Hossain said this during a press conference this afternoon.

“They were in hiding for personal reasons. He (Abu Taw Haa) told us primarily that no crime was perpetrated against them,” the DB official told reporters.

They requested police not to reveal their reason for going into hiding, he said.

They were at his (Abu Taw Haa’s) friend Siam’s residence in Gaibandha, the police official said quoting the preacher and his companions.

Earlier in the day, Rangpur’s Kotwali police went to Abu Taw Haa’s in-laws’ house at Masterpara and took him in custody.

Later around 4:30pm, he was taken to DB office for interrogation.