‘Abducted’ IT professional returns after 94 days

IT professional Ataur Rahman Shahin, who was allegedly abducted from the Dhaka’s Tejgaon area 94 days back, returned home early Monday, reports the Daily Star.

“He knocked at the door of his Mirpur residence around 1:30am…We are happy that we got him back alive,” the report quoted Shahin’s brother-in-law Rabiul Islam as saying.

Family members of Shahinb, however, remained tight-lipped about details of the abduction like the family members of other missing people who had returned beforehand.

Shahin, 38, an assistant general manager at a private institution in Tejgaon, was reportedly forced into a microbus around 8:05pm on May 2.

Video footages of nearby CCTV cameras showed he was shoved into a white microbus by some people from the capital’s Gulshan Link Road in Tejgaon that night. Police are yet to identify the abductors or trace the car.

Shahin completed his education in India’s Bangalore, specialising in softwareengineering. He lives with his family in Dhaka’s Mirpur area.

