7 arrested in case filed over attempted murder of Feni madrasa girl Nusrat

Nusrat’s brother Mahmudul Hassan Noman as the plaintiff initiated the case on Monday against four unidentified burqa-clad women and a few others.

On Saturday, a few veiled women poured kerosene on Nusrat’s body and set her on fire.

She was critically burnt in the incident and is currently on life support at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit.

The prime minister has ordered the authorities to send her to Singapore for advanced treatment.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident so far. Siraj-ud-Daula, the madrasa’s principal, has also been arrested in the sexual abuse case. The principal has been suspended by the madrasa’s governing body.

The case’s investigating officer Sonagazi Model Police Inspector (Investigation) Kamal Hossain, said Nurul Afsar, a lecturer at Sonagazi Senior Fazil Madrasa’s English department, and student Ariful Islam were arrested for questioning on the day of the incident. A court ordered them into jail on Monday morning after their interrogation.

Based on the case lodged by Nusrat’s brother and the information given by the arrestees, police on Monday afternoon detained the madrasa’s guard Mohammed Mustafa and peon Amin, said Inspector Kamal.

Police have also arrested the principal’s relative Saiful Islam, Alauddin, and Jashim Uddin, who led a protest demanding the withdrawal of the case against Principal Siraj-ud-Daula.

Of the arrestees, five will be shown arrested in Nusrat’s case and sent to court on Tuesday morning, said Sonagazi Model Police OC Moazzem Hossain.

“But police are yet to identify the burqa-clad women named in the case dossier. They will be arrested as soon as they’re identified,” he added.

Source: Bdnews24.