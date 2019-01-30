6 mayoral aspirants to battle it out in DNCC by-polls

File photo of Dhaka North City Corporation office Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

The election is set to be held on February 28

A total of six contenders will have to fight it out for the mayor post of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in the by-election of the administration, slated for February 28.

They are former BGMEA president and Awami League nominated candidate Atiqul Islam, Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) candidate Shafin Ahmed, Nationalist Democratic Movement’s (NDM) Bobby Hajjaj, National People’s Party’s (NPP) Anisur Rqhman Dewan, Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) Shahin Khan, and independent candidate Abdur Rahim.

Atiqul had collected his nomination form on Sunday and submitted it on Tuesday.

The other five submitted their nomination forms on Wednesday, the last day for submission.

The DNCC mayoral post had fallen vacant with the death of Annisul Huq on November 30, 2017.

The by-election’s Returning Officer Abul Kashem said that at least 26 mayoral aspirants had collected nomination forms, but only six of them filed the papers.

Also, 167 general councillor aspirants and 45 reserved seat women councillor candidates submitted their nomination forms before the deadline.

The general councillor candidates will contest the by-polls in 20 general wards and the others in six reserved seat wards.

However, these numbers can change after the scrutiny scheduled for February 2. Candidates will also be able to withdraw from the race by February 9.

Meanwhile, 158 aspirants have submitted nomination forms to contest the February 28 by-election from 18 general councillor wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

A total of 25 other candidates are also vying from six reserved seat councillor wards at DSCC.