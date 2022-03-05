5G auction on March 31

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) will hold the spectrum auction for fifth-generation (5G) mobile and internet connectivity on March 31 and give the telecom operators 6 months to roll out the service from the day of the auction.

The operators have to submit an application by March 14 for attending the auction, according to an instruction issued by the BTRC for Radio Frequency Auction 2022.

The commission will award 60 megahertz (MHz) spectrum in 6 blocks from 2.3 GHz (2300-2400 MHz) bands and 120 MHz spectrum in 12 blocks from 2.6 GHz (2500-2690 MHz) bands through open auction.

The base price for per MHz is set at $6 million for the both bands.

An operator has to pay Tk 10 crore as bid earnest money and Tk 15 lakh as application processing fees.

Radio frequency spectrum encompasses the entire range of electromagnetic radio frequencies used in the transmission of voice, data, and images.